Vodafone Loses 36 Million Users in Nov, Jio Leads the Market: TRAI

The latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or TRAI paints a worrying picture for Vodafone Idea Limited as well as Airtel in the country. As per the latest data shared by the regulatory body, Reliance Jio has become the largest telecom player with 369 million mobile subscribers in November 2019.

However, what will be worrisome for the other two telecom operators is the gap that has started to form between the Jio and its competition. While Jio is reported to have 369 million users, Vodafone Idea now has around 336.2 million users, and Airtel’s got 327.3 million users on its mobile network.

But more importantly, the figure that would concern Vodafone Idea Limited the most is that it lost a staggering 36 million customers in the month.