Vodafone Loses 36 Million Users in Nov, Jio Leads the Market: TRAI
The latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or TRAI paints a worrying picture for Vodafone Idea Limited as well as Airtel in the country. As per the latest data shared by the regulatory body, Reliance Jio has become the largest telecom player with 369 million mobile subscribers in November 2019.
However, what will be worrisome for the other two telecom operators is the gap that has started to form between the Jio and its competition. While Jio is reported to have 369 million users, Vodafone Idea now has around 336.2 million users, and Airtel’s got 327.3 million users on its mobile network.
But more importantly, the figure that would concern Vodafone Idea Limited the most is that it lost a staggering 36 million customers in the month.
TRAI has mentioned the total telephone subscribers in the country declined by 2.4 percent to 117.58 crores in November from 120.48 crores in October. The fall in number coincides with the telcos’ decision to start charging for voice calls again.
This report from TRAI comes at a time when Airtel and Vodafone Idea Limited have already been dealt a blow in their case to review the adjusted gross revenue (AGR). Dues that have to be paid in the coming week to the government.
This has forced the telcos to evaluate filing a curative petition before the apex court for relaxation on penalties and a payment deadline. Compared to Airtel and VIL’s plight, Jio’s overall AGR dues will not significantly affect its coffers, as it’s not battling the dues to be paid for legacy networks, something that Airtel and VIL have provided for years.
