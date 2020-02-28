Vodafone Idea Seeks Mobile Tariff Hike to Pay AGR Dues in India

Vodafone Idea has reportedly proposed hiking mobile tariff rates in India, which is likely to boost its coffers and help in paying off the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to India’s telecom department.

This has been mentioned in a letter by the telecom operator quoted in this BloombergQuint report on Thursday, which has been sent to the Department of Telecom (DoT) as well as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) this week.

The report explains that Vodafone Idea proposes the country’s telecom department should increase the data prices, as well as charge for making voice calls. These measures, it says, will help the beleaguered telco to raise its revenues, which can then be used for paying AGR dues of over Rs 44,000 crore.