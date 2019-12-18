Russian President Vladimir Putin Still Uses Windows XP On His PC

The Russian government was reportedly planning to switch to the Russian Astra Linux OS, but that plan was postponed because the software was not ready, therefore Windows XP remains in the work.

Recently, Russia banned the sale of smartphones without Russian-made software and apps starting July 2020.

But using Windows XP, in 2019, makes for a high risk case. Unless, the government has managed to work with Microsoft and get them to update the XP running on Putin’s system with the latest set of security patch, which is not available to anyone in the world. Except for banking institutions like India, where we still come across ATM systems running on XP.