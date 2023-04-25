Vivo X90 Series India Launch on 26 April: Leaked Specs, Features & Price Here

The tech giant Vivo is all set to launch its flagship smartphone series Vivo X90 in India tomorrow on Wednesday, 26 April 2023. The series will include two handset variants - Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro. If reports are to be believed, both these smartphones will have same specifications and features to that of the Chinese variant.

Prior to the official launch in India, the price of Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro has been leaked and it is being speculated that both the smartphones will be available at a price of Rs 59,999 and Rs 63,999, respectively.

Vivo X90 may be available in the country in two variants - 8GB RAM and 128GB storage & 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. However, the X90 Pro is anticipated to arrive in a single variant of 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.