Vivo X90 Series India Launch on 26 April: Leaked Specs, Features & Price Here

The tech giant Vivo is all set to launch its flagship smartphone series Vivo X90 in India tomorrow on Wednesday, 26 April 2023. The series will include two handset variants - Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro. If reports are to be believed, both these smartphones will have same specifications and features to that of the Chinese variant.
Prior to the official launch in India, the price of Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro has been leaked and it is being speculated that both the smartphones will be available at a price of Rs 59,999 and Rs 63,999, respectively.
Vivo X90 may be available in the country in two variants - 8GB RAM and 128GB storage & 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. However, the X90 Pro is anticipated to arrive in a single variant of 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
Vivo X90 and X90 Pro Launch in India: Expected Features and Specs
A 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.
A 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits brightness.
Powered by MediaTek’s octa-core Dimensity 9200 processor.
Both devices will run on Android 13 OS with FunTouch OS 13 on top.
The X90 may flaunt a triple camera set up including 50 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12 megapixel telephoto lens.
The X90 Pro series will arrive with a a 50 megapixel Sony IMX989 primary camera sensor, a 50 megapixel Sony IMX758 portrait sensor, and a 12 megapixel ultra-wide camera.
Both the smartphones will have a 32 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
The X90 has a a 4,810mAh battery along with 120W wired fast charging support.
The X90 Pro has a 4,870mAh battery along with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.
Both the handsets have connectivity options like 5G, dual-SIM card support, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.
