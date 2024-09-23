Vivo V40e India Launch Date Confirmed: Features, Specifications, and More

Tech giant Vivo is all set to launch its third member in the V40 series. Codenamed Vivo V40e, this upcoming smartphone is believed to have a different design from its predecessor, Vivo V30e. The Vivo V40e will feature a 6.77-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 5,500-milliwatt battery with 80W fast charging support.
Vivo V40e may be available in two colour options, Mint Green and Royal Bronze. The smartphone is likely to have an IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance. The camera unit supports AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhancer features. Let us read more details below.
Vivo V40e Launch Date in India
Vivo V40e will be launched in India on 25 September 2024 at 12 pm IST.
Vivo V40e: Features and Specifications
Following are some of the features and specifications of Vivo V40e.
A 6.77-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz 3D curved display.
An Infinity Eye camera module design with Aura light.
The dual camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony sensor with 2x portrait mode alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. A 50-megapixel selfie shooter for selfies and video calling.
The camera unit supports AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhancer features.
A 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.
Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 SoC (expected).
IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance.
