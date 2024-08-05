Vivo TWS 3e Launching on 7 August: Features, Specifications, Design, and More

Tech giant Vivo is all set to be launch Vivo TWS 3e in India on Wednesday, 7 August 2024 . The upcoming new wireless audio device features a lot of professional-grade features, including ANC, dual device connectivity, IP54 rating, and more. Once launched, the earphones will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed the price of Vivo TWS 3e. On one of the promotional banners, the price is mentioned as Rs 1,X99, therefore it is anticipated that the Vivo TWS 3e earphones will be sold anywhere between Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,999.
According to the official teasers, the Vivo TWS 3e will flaunt an in-ear design with rounded stems and silicon ear tips. The earphones may be a available in Bright White and Dark Indigo color variants. Let's take a look at the details below.
Vivo TWS 3e Launch Date in India
Vivo TWS 3e will be launched in India on 7 August 2024 at 12 pm.
Vivo TWS 3e Sale and Availability in India
Once launched, Vivo TWS 3e will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
Vivo TWS 3e: Features and Specifications
The Vivo TWS 3e is powered by a powerful 88mm low-gaming latency mode, which provides a clear call experience with minimal lag between video and audio transmission. It also offers intelligent noise cancellation (ANC), which can adjust the noise cancellation level based on the surrounding environment. The earphones also support dual device connectivity, which allows users to connect two devices to the earphones simultaneously.
With its DeepX 3.0 sound effects, the Vivo TWS 3e offers users the ability to customise bass settings for a personalised experience. It also features Google Fast Pair and an in-ear detection feature. The earphones come with a built-in battery of up to 42 hours, with an estimated battery life of up to 36 hours with ANC enabled. The Vivo TWS 3e also supports quick charging, which offers users up to three hours of playback time.
The Vivo TWS 3e is available in two colourways - Bright White and Dark Indigo. The design is inspired by an in-ear design with rounded stems and silicon ear tips, while the charging connector on the individual buds is placed towards the bottom of the stem. The magnetic charging case, on the other hand, has a pebble-like shape with a matte finish.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).