US Pledges to End Anti-Satellite Missile Tests, Asks the World To Follow Suit

At Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on 18 April, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the United States will no longer conduct destructive, direct-ascent anti-satellite (ASAT) missile testing.

"Simply put, these tests are dangerous, and we will not conduct them," she said, calling on other nations to follow suit and establish this as an international norm, since it would benefit all nations.

This announcement is part of a larger initiative of US agencies to develop proposals for norms that advance the nation's interests and preserve the security and sustainability of space.

Notably, the US hasn't conducted an ASAT test in fourteen years. So why has it made such a commitment at this stage?

This has something to do with the tests conducted by Russia and India in the last few years, the rapid commercialisation of space, and the massive threat ASATs pose to the future of global spaceflight.