What The Indian Tech Industry Expects From Union Budget 2020

The Indian tech industry has high hopes from the Indian government and its expectations from the Union Budget 2020 which will be announced on 1 February.

Companies who’ve already invested for manufacturing in the country seek import duty concessions, and more positive policies that could add impetus to the country’s supposed plans of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025.

Multiple companies have commented on their expectations, and here’s what they have to say prior to the budget is announced later this week.