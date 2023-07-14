Twitter Will Soon Allow Blue Users To Hide Likes and Subscriber Figures

After the introduction of the Threads App, there has been a turmoil on the social media and a cold war so as to which is better- Twitter or Threads. Amidst the turmoil, the microblogging platform Twitter gave a hints that it might soon introduce more features for the blue tick subscribers. According to reports, Twitter Blue paid subscribers will be able to hide the like button and the number of subscribers from the audience.

If a Twitter Blue user hides a like tab, it will only be visible to that individual. However, the individual will be able to like and see the number of likes on posts from other users. One should know that the like timeline from Twitter will also be hidden while the individual likes will still be visible.