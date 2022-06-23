Twitter Is Testing Its Long-Form Text Feature Called Notes

Having an update like this will allow users that want to tweet longer posts avoid having to create threads, which can sometimes get confusing and unwieldy for readers. Users also tend to resort to tweeting screenshots of written content to circumvent the site's character restrictions.

It is also a useful update for those who want to post long form written content but do not want to go through the hassle of having to set up and promote their own blog, or have to migrate to another platform to post their thoughts.

Users will be able to post these Notes within the Twitter interface, and read them within Twitter as well.

Based on how testing goes and the popularity of the feature, users can expect it to be rolled out in India as well.