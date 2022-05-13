'Twitter Deal Temporarily on Hold,' Says Elon Musk

This comes after Twitter estimated in a filing on Monday that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5 percent of its monetisable daily active users during the first quarter of 2022.

Twitter, on 25 April, finally agreed to sell itself to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for $54.20 per share, putting an end to weeks of uncertainty. The deal was slated to close sometime this year, subject to conditions including regulatory approval and a nod from shareholders.

(This is a developing story.)