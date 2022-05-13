ADVERTISEMENT

'Twitter Deal Temporarily on Hold,' Says Elon Musk

Twitter estimated that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its monetisable daily active users.

On Friday, 13 May, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the "Twitter deal is temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users."

Twitter shares fell 11 percent pre-market after Musk's tweet, Bloomberg reported.

This comes after Twitter estimated in a filing on Monday that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5 percent of its monetisable daily active users during the first quarter of 2022.

Twitter, on 25 April, finally agreed to sell itself to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for $54.20 per share, putting an end to weeks of uncertainty. The deal was slated to close sometime this year, subject to conditions including regulatory approval and a nod from shareholders.

(This is a developing story.)

