Twitter Encourages All Its 5,000 Employees To Work From Home

Twitter has instructed its 5,000-strong workforce globally to work from home – making it mandatory for employees based in its Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea offices – as new coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads in new territories.

The micro-blogging platform which has already put restrictions on non-essential travel, said that US offices would still be open for employees who feel the need to come in person.

"We are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they're able. Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us – and the world around us," the company said in an updated statement late Tuesday.