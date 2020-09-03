PUBG Ban: Here Are 5 Alternatives Multiplayer Games You Can Try
Here’s are a few alternatives to PUBG Mobile that you can try.
PUBG Mobile has been banned in India by the government which has left the gaming community in the country shocked. One of the most-played multiplayer mobile game globally has a huge community in India with more than 50 million downloads and 30 million daily active users.
With the popular game now gone, PUBG Mobile gamers are scouring through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store looking for alternatives to the battle royale game.
We’ve done most of the hard work for you and found top multiplayer games for mobile that you can play instead of PUBG Mobile.
Call of Duty: Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile was launched last year in October to rival PUBG. The game has been able to garner a large number of players on its platform and has crossed more than 170 million downloads on both Android and iOS.
It also comes with multiple gaming modes like Team Deathmatch and Battle Royal mode and supports up to 100 players in a larger map. The gameplay is similar to PUBG Mobile but adds modern weapons and futuristic combat. The graphics are incredible.
There is a community of gamers who find Call of Duty: Mobile better than PUBG Mobile so it’s definitely worth a try.
Garena Free Fire
Free Fire is another multiplayer game for mobile that’s gaining a lot of popularity these days. It has over 500 million downloads on Google Playstore. The game has been made by a Singapore-based developer.
It was released in 2017 and is more of a mini-PUBG Mobile with only 50 players available to play on a single map and each round lasts about 10 minutes. The gameplay is similar to PUBG Mobile but only available on smaller maps.
It might be as vast as PUBG Mobile but does offer regular seasons, updates and has a robust gaming ecosystem. The game takes 580MB of size on an Android smartphone and 1.4 GB on an Apple device.
Fortnite
Fortnite is another popular third-person shooter mobile game which is more popular on gaming consoles and PCs.
Fortnite was first released on iOS but is now available for Android as well. The gameplay is fast-paced compared to PUBG Mobile and the animation is also cartoonish, to be honest.
You get a lot of in-game avatars and upgrades to play around with which keeps it close to what you experience with PUBG Mobile.
Knives Out
Knives Out is another alternative for PUBG Mobile and was launched to revive the traditional first-person shooter genre in mobile games.
The game can accommodate up to 100 players in a single round and the basic gameplay is exactly the same as PUBG Mobile. Players get dropped on an island and the last survivor is the winner.
Graphics of the game are not as impressive as PUBG which might disappoint a lot of users. But, it’s not like you have a lot of options now that PUBG Mobile is banned.
Mini Militia - Doodle Army 2
Mini Militia is a 2D game that isn’t as robust as PUBG Mobile but is certainly entertaining. It is not a battle royal game but gives you the excitement of arms combat.
The game requires your player to fly using a jetpack and while doing so he has to shoot and kill his opponents using the weapons found on the map. The game supports up to 6 players both online and local multiplayer.
It’s not a heavy game so you won’t need a heavy-spec phone. The game is available for free both on Android and iOS.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.