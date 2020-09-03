PUBG Ban: Here Are 5 Alternatives Multiplayer Games You Can Try

PUBG Mobile has been banned in India by the government which has left the gaming community in the country shocked. One of the most-played multiplayer mobile game globally has a huge community in India with more than 50 million downloads and 30 million daily active users.

With the popular game now gone, PUBG Mobile gamers are scouring through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store looking for alternatives to the battle royale game.

We’ve done most of the hard work for you and found top multiplayer games for mobile that you can play instead of PUBG Mobile.