Parents Can Now Stop Their Kids from Sending DMs on TikTok

TikTok has recently updated its service and allowed for more parental control on kids' accounts. The new feature is called "Family Pairing" and it allows a parent to link their TikTok account to their child's account and set some controls.

As a new feature, parents can now stop their kids from sending Direct Messages (DMs). They can either restrict who can send messages to the connected account or turn off the feature completely.

In addition, TikTok will also disable the DM feature for all users under the age of 16 years.