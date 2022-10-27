In New Twist, BJP's Amit Malviya Says He Will Sue The Wire Over Its Meta Reports

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said on Thursday, 27 October, that he has decided to initiate criminal proceedings against The Wire, days after the news outlet retracted its exclusive reports on Meta's XCheck programme and issued an apology to its readers.

The statement tweeted out from Malviya's official account read, "After consultation with my lawyers and seeking their advise, I have decided to file criminal and civil proceedings, against 'The Wire.'"

The Wire's reports had alleged that Instagram took down anti-government posts by an anonymous account, '@cringearchivist', only because it had been flagged by Amit Malviya and for no other reason. It had made these claims based on a purported internal report and an email supposedly provided by The Wire's "sources within Meta."