The 'Worst Possible' Twitch Data Breach, Explained

Amazon-owned video game streaming platform Twitch detected a data breach on Wednesday, 6 October, which experts have termed as a “highly targeted attack”.

"We have learned that some data was exposed to the internet due to an error in a Twitch server configuration change that was subsequently accessed by a malicious third party," the online platform wrote in a blog.

Twitch further stated that it's in the process of investigating the hack understanding its impact in detail. On Thursday, the service added that they have reset all stream keys owing to 'an abundance of caution.'

What is being dubbed as 'the worst possible breach' by cybersecurity experts, here's all you need to know about the disruptive attack.