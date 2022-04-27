Why Stocks of Tesla & Twitter Fell After Elon Musk's $44 Billion Deal

On Tuesday, 26 April, a day after Twitter agreed to sell itself to Elon Musk, Tesla's shares plummeted over 12 percent, reducing the company's market value by roughly $126 billion. This despite the fact that Tesla isn't involved in the deal at all.

Twitter's shares also fell nearly 4 percent the same day.

This is partly because Elon hasn't yet disclosed where he will get some of the cash he needs to pay for Twitter, valued at $44 billion. He plans to take $13 billion from banks in loans and borrow $12.5 against his own equity.

However, Musk has to come up with $21 billion himself and there is speculation that he will sell some of his Tesla shares to do so.