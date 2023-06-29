Telegram To Introduce Instagram-like Stories Feature In July; Details Here

Telegram and Instagram are quite popular apps among the youth and people have been using these apps to share content and stay in contact with each other and build communities of similar interests. Instagram has various features and it keeps introducing new updates for a better user experience. Telegram has also announced one of its upcoming features that is already on Instagram.
Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov recently announced the same. On his channel, he announced that the app will get an Instagram-like Stories feature next month. This feature is already present in the competitor apps like Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp that are cashing in on Stories. He further said that Telegram wanted to add new functionality and offer granular privacy control.
According to the post, Telegram Stories will be visible on the top of the screen in a bar that won’t take up huge screen space. Users will be able to post photos and videos taken by the front and back cameras simultaneously like the ‘Video Messages’ features in the app.
You can also hide the stories from the people you want. You just have to add the person to the ‘Hidden’ list in the ‘Contacts’ section. Telegram Stories will also offer granular controls like sharing with everyone, people in your contact list with a few exceptions, selected contacts, and a list of close friends. The only difference is that Instagram automatically removes the stories after 24 hours but on Telegram, users can choose between 6,12,24, and 48 hours or permanently display them on the user profile. Telegram Stories are in the last testing phase and will be rolling out to everyone in early July.