How Do You Send 'Hidden Media' on Telegram? Here's an Easy Guide

The famous instant messaging platform 'Telegram' has recently updated some amazing features that are definitely winning the hearts of users. Some of these features are sharing hidden media or spoiler effect media, space saving options, suggested profile pictures for specific contacts, new drawing tools, sign up without sim card, automatically delete all chats, and many more.

Talking about the 'Hidden Media' feature, this is something interesting to know. The Telegram's Hidden Media feature allows users to conceal any text due to spoiler media effect. Users can add a shimmery layer to videos and photos before sharing them with their chats. As a result, the media to be shared appears blurred to the recipients.

However, as soon as the recipients tap on the media, the spoiler effect disappears and they can clearly view the photo or video. The Hidden Media feature is currently available on the latest versions of Android and iOS.