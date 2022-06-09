Telegram Premium To Launch Soon: Leaked Features, Price and Latest Details Here
Telegram Premium: Everything you need to know about the Telegram Premium subscription services.
Telegram has been working on a premium subscription service for some time now. The new service will help to monetise the platform, and has reached the final round of preparations to officially launch the subscription service.
It is important to note that the messaging giant has not started formally rolling out its premium subscription but Telegram Premium is partially active in the latest beta version. The popular messaging giant is expected to launch the subscription over the coming days officially for the users.
As Telegram Premium is expected to officially launch soon, everybody should be aware of its features and price. The premium version is going to offer a lot of exclusive features that will benefit the users and improve their experience. It is important for the users to know about the features and the expected price of the subscription as well.
We have listed a few features of the Telegram Premium that the users should take note of.
Telegram Premium Subscription Launch: Leaked Features
Four GB file upload
The Telegram Premium subscribers can upload files of sizes up to 4 GB. The ones who will not take the premium subscription will continue to have 2 GB as the upload limit.
Faster download
Telegram Premium subscription will allow the users to increase their downloading speed, unlike the normal version. It is to be noted that the premium users will not have any speed limits.
Voice to text transcription
Telegram Premium will offer the users a feature that will help to generate transcripts for voice messages the users will send and receive. This will help people without earphones to know what the voice text contains.
Zero ads
Telegram Premium users will not see any ads on public channels. This is a feature that will attract a lot of Telegram users and will influence them to subscribe to the premium version.
Premium stickers
The Telegram Premium will provide the users with exclusive stickers. The stickers will also be updated every month as per the latest details.
Animated profile pictures
Users will be allowed to set animated profile photos if they subscribe to Telegram Premium.
There are a lot of other benefits that the Telegram Premium version will offer its users. People should take a look at the various features before it is formally rolled out for everyone.
Telegram Premium Subscription: Expected Price in India
Telegram Premium subscription is priced at $4.99 per month as noticed in the latest beta. Even though we are still unaware of the price in India, this approximately translates to Rs 388 in the country.
One has to wait for the messaging giant to officially announce the Telegram Premium price in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.