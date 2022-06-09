Telegram Premium To Launch Soon: Leaked Features, Price and Latest Details Here

Telegram has been working on a premium subscription service for some time now. The new service will help to monetise the platform, and has reached the final round of preparations to officially launch the subscription service.

It is important to note that the messaging giant has not started formally rolling out its premium subscription but Telegram Premium is partially active in the latest beta version. The popular messaging giant is expected to launch the subscription over the coming days officially for the users.

As Telegram Premium is expected to officially launch soon, everybody should be aware of its features and price. The premium version is going to offer a lot of exclusive features that will benefit the users and improve their experience. It is important for the users to know about the features and the expected price of the subscription as well.