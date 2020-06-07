TecQ is our weekly round-up of the technology storiesJust recently, an app called Remove China Apps was on the top of the charts on the Google PlayStore as it had gained popularity among users.Why? Because it did exactly what its name suggested. Remove Chinese apps from your phone.However, in this globalised world, such biases can come back to bite the developer. Google has removed the Remove China Apps from its platform citing that the app violated its policies.Read more about it here.Reliance Jio Platforms has just announced a fresh round of investments it is getting from US private equity player Silver Lake and its co-investors and from Mubadala, an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investment. The combined fresh investments from these investors in Jio Platforms is over Rs 13,640 crore.Jio Platforms is selling a 1.85 percent stake to Mubadala for Rs 9,093.6 crore rupees, according to a report in The Economic Times. In addition to this, Silver Lake Partners announced it was putting in another Rs 4,546.8 crore in Jio Platforms for a 0.93 percent stake.Read here for more on this deal.Mitron, which is a short video making application and was being touted as a rival to Chinese app TikTok has been removed from the Google PlayStore.According to reports in multiple media houses, the app has been taken down as Google has found the app to be violating its "spam and minimum functionality" policy.Earlier, it was discovered that the Mitron app was a rebranded version of a Pakistani app called TicTic, developed by a Pakistan-based company QBoxus.Click here for details on the violations.It would surprise you if I told you that more than 34 million people are still using non-smart TVs in India and with most of the entertainment moving to OTT platforms, these 34 million are looking for options to upgrade their ‘dumb’ TVs to ‘smart’ TVs.Amazon being the early bird in this segment was highly successful with its smart TV dongle, the Amazon Fire TV stick. It even launched a 4K version of the Fire TV stick for people who wanted high-quality entertainment at home.Now, Xiaomi has jumped into the entertainment set-top-box segment with its latest offering, the Mi Box 4K.Read here for a full comparison between the two.Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) has an arch-nemesis in the new first-person shooter released on 2 June by Riot Games called Valorant.The game has been released for only PC gamers globally and is a 5v5 Free-to-Play game. We checked out the gameplay and a couple of online reviews to see what this new offering from Riot Games has to offer.Read here for a review or watch the video below. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.