Seeing the soaring popularity of short video-making apps in India, an IIT Roorkee student Shivank Agarwal has developed an Indian version of TikTok called Mitron.The app has gained in popularity ever since its release a month ago and has hit over 5 lakh downloads on the Google PlayStore.You can download the Mitron app from the PlayStore, however, it is not available on the Apple App Store.What works in favour of the India-made app is the current anti-China sentiment and also the numerous controversies that the Chinese app TikTok is embroiled in right now.Things were so bad for TikTok that just a few days ago the app’s rating on the PlayStore dropped to as low as 1.3 stars.Facing Backlash TikTok Rating Drops to 1.3 on Google Play StoreWhat is Mitron?Mitron is a short video-making application that has a user interface very similar to its rival TikTok. It lets users create short 15-second videos where they can create humorous content or even showcase their talent.The Mitron app reviews and ratings on the PlayStore are high, but many users have also mentioned that the app still has a lot of bugs.As the two apps are similar, we can see a Mitron vs TikTok rivalry brewing in the days to come. However, as TikTok is widely popular it will be interesting to see whether Mitron can sustain the growth in the longer run.How to Download Mitron App?Currently, the Mitro App is only available for download from the Google PlayStore where you have to go to the search bar on your PlayStore app and type “Mitron”.You will see the Mitron app first on the list which is being offered by Mitron TV as highlighted below it.The app is 8MB in size and requires an Android device to run on firmware version 5.0 or higher.You can use the Mitro app without the need to create an account as you’ll be able to watch the content on it. However, in order to upload your video you will have to register yourself with and account ID and password. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.