Tata Tiago EV: Price, Design & Specs of India's Most Affordable Electric Vehicle

The Tata manufacturers have introduced the new Tata Tiago EV which will be known for its fun features and is sure to turn heads. It is also considered one of the most affordable electric cars in India and will be available from a price range of Rs. 8.49 lakhs.

A driver or the owner of the car can express their individuality with a driver-focused design and striking features. It will be available in five colour options – Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Midnight Plum, and Tropical Mist. The company has introduced the car with two driving modes – City and Sport along with four levels of regen settings in each of the drive modes.

In this new launch, you will definitely witness style, luxury, and functionality come together for the drivers. Let's have a look at the design, specifications, and other details of Tata Tiago EV.