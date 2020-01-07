Tata Sky Launches Binge+ Android TV Set Top Box For Rs 5,999
Tata Sky has launched its hybrid set top box called the Binge+ and those who’re keen on getting it can head over to the company website and register for connection.
The device was leaked few weeks back, and was expected to be revealed on 16 December but that didn’t happen. Now the company has listed the device on its website, and the Binge+ set top box has been priced at Rs 5,999.
The device, like the other hybrid set-top box in the market, will allow users to stream live TV channels (via satellite) and digital platforms like Hotstar and Amazon Prime among others on their big screens. The Binge+ seems like the set-top box avatar of the Binge device which was made available to existing Tata Sky users sometime back.
The device, as detailed few weeks back, has been made by a company called Technicolor and is running on Android 9.0 Pie version out of the box. The device gets a quad-core processor, paired with 2GB RAM and offering up to 8GB of storage.
Because it is running on Android TV, the box gets built-in Chromecast support, allowing users to seamlessly connect their mobile device and play content on the bigger screen.
In terms of content, users can watch video on demand, one week of TV shows from Tata Sky and access to apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, SunNxt, Zee5, Prime Video , ErosNow and Hungama.
The Binge+ will be competing with rival devices from Airtel (Xstream box), and DishNxt box among others, that have been available for quite some time in the market.
