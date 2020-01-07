Tata Sky Launches Binge+ Android TV Set Top Box For Rs 5,999

Tata Sky has launched its hybrid set top box called the Binge+ and those who’re keen on getting it can head over to the company website and register for connection.

The device was leaked few weeks back, and was expected to be revealed on 16 December but that didn’t happen. Now the company has listed the device on its website, and the Binge+ set top box has been priced at Rs 5,999.

The device, like the other hybrid set-top box in the market, will allow users to stream live TV channels (via satellite) and digital platforms like Hotstar and Amazon Prime among others on their big screens. The Binge+ seems like the set-top box avatar of the Binge device which was made available to existing Tata Sky users sometime back.