Tata Group Readies Its Own UPI App Ahead of Super App Launch

Tata Group is reportedly venturing into India's digital payments industry to compete with the likes of PhonePe, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, and Paytm.

It is seeking clearance from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to start operating on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as a third-party payments service provider, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Tata Digital, its digital commerce unit, is in talks with ICICI Bank and another private sector lender to power its UPI infrastructure, the report said, citing sources.

Tata is looking to have a UPI gateway ready in time for the launch of its super app Tata Neu in April, the report suggests. The group is looking to expand its presence in ecommerce quite late into the game; it has to contend with established players and regulatory turbulence.