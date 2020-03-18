SC Lashes Out As Indian Govt & Telcos Seek 20 Yrs to Pay AGR Dues

Supreme Court on Wednesday lashed out at the Department of Telecom (DoT) and Indian telcos for seeking a 20 year period to pay their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Furious at this incident, the SC said it will draw contempt proceedings against MDs of telcos if they publish fake news against court on AGR dues.

In addition to this, SC directed that no self-assessment or re-assessment of AGR dues be done by telecom companies or they will be held for contempt of court.

“Our judgement on AGR dues is full and final, it should be followed in letter and spirit”, as ordered by the Supreme Court.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S A Nazeer, and M R Shah refused to take up the Centre's plea for allowing telecom companies to pay AGR dues in 20 years, saying the application will be taken up after two weeks.