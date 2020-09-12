Sony to Showcase PlayStation 5 on 16 Sept, Likely to Reveal Price
The price of PlayStation 5 and the release date is also likely to be revealed.
Sony will hold a special event on Wednesday, 16 September, for a "digital showcase " of its latest gaming console, the PlayStation 5. The event will include updates from first-party Sony game studios and third-party partners, reported The Verge.
The event is pitched as “one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!)."
Sony opened PS5 for pre-orders earlier in August but has not shared the official release date yet. Meanwhile, Microsoft is opening up pre-orders for Xbox Series X console on 22 September.
(This is a developing story and the copy will be updated with more details.)
