Sony to Showcase PlayStation 5 on 16 Sept, Likely to Reveal Price

Sony will hold a special event on Wednesday, 16 September, for a "digital showcase " of its latest gaming console, the PlayStation 5. The event will include updates from first-party Sony game studios and third-party partners, reported The Verge.

The event is pitched as “one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!)."

The price of PlayStation 5 and the release date is also likely to be revealed.