Sony Playstation's Answer to Xbox Game Pass Could Launch Next Week: Report
'Spartacus' will likely combine two of Sony's current offerings, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus.
Sony could introduce its answer to the Xbox Game Pass video game subscription service "as early as next week", Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the plan.
The new subscription service for the PlayStation, code named Spartacus, will reportedly debut with an offering of popular titles from the last few years. It will likely be available on PlayStations 4 and 5.
'Spartacus' will likely combine two of Sony's current offerings, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus, to give users access to a library of modern and classic games in exchange for a monthly fee.
Currently, PlayStation Now offers a catalog of games to download or stream while PlayStation Plus gives users access to online multiplayer and a few games every month.
However, unlike the Game Pass, this service is unlikely to make big releases, like the upcoming God of War Ragnarök, available on the platform on launch day, according to the report.
'The Netflix of Gaming'
Even though Sony's consoles have outsold Microsoft's consoles in recent years, the latter still holds the crown when it comes to video game streaming and subscription.
Think of the Xbox Game Pass as the 'Netflix of gaming'. It is a subscription service where, for a monthly fee, you have access to a large library of games to play, as opposed to buying individual copies.
This service is rapidly gaining popularity and already has over 25 million subscribers. It is also a source of constant revenue for Microsoft.
The highest tier also grants you access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, a game streaming service that lets you play games even if you don't have the hardware to run them.
Sony's new subscription service will also let users choose from multiple tiers, likely three, with different price points, according to Bloomberg:
The first will offer the current PlayStation Plus benefits
The second will offer a large catalog of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games that will come "eventually"
The highest tier is expected to add extended demos, game streaming and a library of classic PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games
With how it currently appears to be, this service will have a tough time competing with Game Pass since the latter offers hundreds of games even at the lowest tier and lets you play several major games the day they launch.
In a bid to expand its offerings, Microsoft has recently acquired multiple game studios, including Activision Blizzard and Bethesda, for billions of dollars, giving it access to IP like Call of Duty, Fallout, and Elder Scrolls.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.