Sony Playstation's Answer to Xbox Game Pass Could Launch Next Week: Report

The highest tier also grants you access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, a game streaming service that lets you play games even if you don't have the hardware to run them.

Sony's new subscription service will also let users choose from multiple tiers, likely three, with different price points, according to Bloomberg:

The first will offer the current PlayStation Plus benefits

The second will offer a large catalog of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games that will come "eventually"

The highest tier is expected to add extended demos, game streaming and a library of classic PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games

With how it currently appears to be, this service will have a tough time competing with Game Pass since the latter offers hundreds of games even at the lowest tier and lets you play several major games the day they launch.

In a bid to expand its offerings, Microsoft has recently acquired multiple game studios, including Activision Blizzard and Bethesda, for billions of dollars, giving it access to IP like Call of Duty, Fallout, and Elder Scrolls.

