Snapchat Just Fell 40%, Dragging Other Social Media Stocks With It – Here’s Why

The share price of Snap Inc, the company behind Snapchat, Spectacles, and Bitmoji, plummeted over 40 percent on Tuesday, 24 May, erasing nearly half its market value and dragging other social media and technology stocks with it.

In a regulatory filing late on Monday, the company said that "the macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster" than it anticipated in its earnings guidance on 21 April.

Guidance is an informal report that a publicly listed company sends its shareholders about how much it expects to earn in the upcoming fiscal quarter or year.

In the filing, Snap said that it expected revenues and adjusted earnings to fall “below the low end” of its guidance range in the second quarter of 2022, ending June.

After the news broke, it set off a ripple effect. Facebook-parent Meta Platforms, Google-parent Alphabet, and Twitter fell over five percent each, while Pinterest tanked over 20 percent.