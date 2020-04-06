Skype Meet Now Offers Zoom-Like Features With Unlimited Call Time
There has been a surge in the usage of video-conferencing apps recently and according to an App Annie report, we learned that apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams have grown exponentially during the lockdown.
However, along with the fame, some apps have had to fend a few brickbats in terms of privacy, especially the Zoom app.
Skype, which is a competitor in this segment, has launched Skype Meet Now which is a feature in the app that allows users to participate or host a meeting without signing up or downloading any tools. It also works on any device that has Skype installed.
Here’s how Skype Meet Now works and the new features it offers.
The Skype Meet Now feature allows you to create your own meeting link and share it with others. People who do not have a Skype app, nor an account can still join the meeting via the web browser.
To join the meeting a person has to click on the link and they will be redirected to Skype on the web or the mobile app.
Surprisingly, there have been a lot of people on Twitter who tweeted that the feature forces them to download the app on their phone.
We tried using the feature on our laptops using Google Chrome.
At first, the webpage does prompt users to open the skype app or login using a Skype account but you can ignore those notifications and login as a guest to use the feature on the browser for free.
You can also start a meeting on the Skype Meet Now webpage.
Unlimited Call Time
This is one of the biggest reasons why Skype Meet Now would be a good option to consider. Not only does it offer unlimited call time, you can also access your meeting recording for 30 days.
The Zoom app currently offers 40 minutes of free group video calling and access to recordings later.
The only thing many will nitpick about is the ads that constantly pop up during the meeting session in Skype Meet Now.
50 Member Limit
The new Skype feature lets add up to 50 members in one meeting which doesn’t offer a gallery view at the moment. That’s one of the drawbacks of this app.
Skype Meet Now also gives users the option to blur the background just in case you want to hide what’s going on behind you.
Zoom, on the other hand, gives you the option to add up to 100 members in the same meeting which also supports a gallery view.
The feature also allows users to share their screen with another user which makes it easier to coordinate with colleagues and share presentations.
At a time when the Zoom video calling app is facing some issues with users’ privacy, the new Skype Meet Now feature is something you can consider if you do not have more than 50 people to accommodate in a meeting.
Considering that a company like Microsoft is at the helm on something like this, users may feel relatively safer about their privacy.
