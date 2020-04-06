Skype Meet Now Offers Zoom-Like Features With Unlimited Call Time

There has been a surge in the usage of video-conferencing apps recently and according to an App Annie report, we learned that apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams have grown exponentially during the lockdown.

However, along with the fame, some apps have had to fend a few brickbats in terms of privacy, especially the Zoom app.

Skype, which is a competitor in this segment, has launched Skype Meet Now which is a feature in the app that allows users to participate or host a meeting without signing up or downloading any tools. It also works on any device that has Skype installed.

Here’s how Skype Meet Now works and the new features it offers.