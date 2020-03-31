Demand For Video Conferencing Apps Zoom During COVID-19 Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed governments around the world to impose a lockdown in their respective countries and that has seen a surge in work-from-home policies being adopted by many.

Meetings, classes, and social interactions have shifted to the online space thanks to a number of group video calling apps at our disposal.

What’ll excite video conferencing app providers is their number of downloads, which has hit a record 62 million in just 7 days between 14 and 21 April according to App Annie report.

This was the highest growth among any category across the app store during that week.