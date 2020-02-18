Here’s How Secure Messaging App ‘Signal’ Plans to Rival WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world, with over 2 billion users on the platform. But most of you might not be aware the Facebook-owned app is not the most secure messaging platform, that laurel belongs to another chat app called Signal.

The platform uses the same end-to-end encryption that Whatsapp has incorporated, courtesy the Signal Foundation. And now, after earning its tag as the secure platform, Signal is all set to compete with WhatsApp and look to attract users with a slew of new features that have become popular over the years.

For this, Signal is using help from WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton, who invested $50 million into the Signal Foundation in 2018, after leaving the comforts of working on WhatsApp at Facebook. These funds will now help Signal challenge the monopoly of WhatsApp in the segment and target the masses, for which it has built a team of developers over the past two years.