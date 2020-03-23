Smartphone Makers In India Suspend Production Due to COVID-19

As the COVID-19 outbreak spreads across India it’s unfolding a series of events that inevitably have been due to a trickle-down effect caused by the global pandemic.

One of the sectors that it has affected majorly is the smartphone industry. India, which is a hotbed for smartphone manufacturing and also a key market, has taken a blow amid the lockdown across 80 cities in the country.

Yesterday, the Indian government ordered a lockdown in 80 major Indian cities which also means that mobile manufacturing facilities in these areas will also have to be shut down.