Samsung May Shift Major Part of Phone Production to India: Report

Samsung is looking to shift the major part of its manufacturing unit from Vietnam and other countries to India, The Economic Times reported (ET).

The South-Korean electronics giant will produce devices worth $40 billion (3 lakh crore approx) over the next 5 years in India under the Indian government’s Production Linked Incentive (PIL) scheme.

“Samsung is mulling diversifying its production lines to make smartphones in India under the government’s PLI scheme which will impact its current capabilities in countries such as Vietnam,” an unnamed source told ET.