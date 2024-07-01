Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 Launch Date: Features, Specifications & Price

Tech giant Samsung is all set to launch new smartphones Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 soon. Both the handsets will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event 2024, which is scheduled for 10 July. Ahead of the official launch event, both the foldable smartphones are available for pre-reservation on the official website of the company, Flipkart, and Amazon.
All those customers who wish to pre-reserve the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 have to pay a token amount of Rs 2000 and later they may get some exclusive benefits and offers worth Rs 7,000 on the purchase of either of the smartphones.
Although, the company has kept majority of the features and specifications of forthcoming foldable handsets under the wraps, some of the leaks suggest that the smartphones may be available in different color options. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be available in pink, dark navy blue and silver color options while as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to be available in silver, green, light blue and yellow color variants.
What Will be the Price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6?
According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore via SmartPrix, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be unveiled in three storage variants, including 12GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 12GB+1TB. The prices of all these variants may be Rs 1,96,000, Rs Rs 2,08,000, and Rs 2,30,000 respectively. The exact pricing details are still awaited.
What Will be the Price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6?
According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore via SmartPrix, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 may be revealed in two storage variants, including 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB. The prices of both these variants may be Rs 1,18,000 and Rs 1,30,000 respectively. However, users should wait for the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 to know the exact pricing details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Runs on Android 14.
4400 mAh battery.
Triple camera system on the rear side, including 50 MP main camera, 10 MP telephoto camera with OIS, and 12 MP ultra-wide camera.
Type-C charging port.
Pink, dark navy blue and silver color variants.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Features and Specifications (Expected)
A 6.7 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
Corning Gorilla Armor glass protection.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Runs on Android v14.
4000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging.
Dual camera system on the rear side, including 50 MP main camera, and 12 MP ultra-wide camera. A 10 MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
Available in silver, green, light blue and yellow color variants.
