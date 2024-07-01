Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 Launch Date: Features, Specifications & Price

Tech giant Samsung is all set to launch new smartphones Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 soon. Both the handsets will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event 2024, which is scheduled for 10 July. Ahead of the official launch event, both the foldable smartphones are available for pre-reservation on the official website of the company, Flipkart, and Amazon.

All those customers who wish to pre-reserve the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 have to pay a token amount of Rs 2000 and later they may get some exclusive benefits and offers worth Rs 7,000 on the purchase of either of the smartphones.

Although, the company has kept majority of the features and specifications of forthcoming foldable handsets under the wraps, some of the leaks suggest that the smartphones may be available in different color options. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be available in pink, dark navy blue and silver color options while as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to be available in silver, green, light blue and yellow color variants.