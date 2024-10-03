Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra: Expected Launch Date, Features & Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra has been the subject of numerous rumors since February, even preceding the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July 2024. Despite its absence from Samsung's July foldable event, reports circulated that the upgraded foldable was still in development, with a potential launch delay.

The Ultra-branded foldable was anticipated to be a slimmer and larger version of the existing Galaxy Z Fold 6. Later in July, another leak suggested an October 2024 launch for the phone. Now, details about the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra have reportedly surfaced online through a retailer.

A Korean retailer is said to have shared a poster revealing the launch date and pre-order details for a foldable device called the Galaxy Fold 6 Special Edition. Although the listing is no longer visible on the website, a user on X (@negativeonehero) shared the poster, which reportedly bears the same model number as the rumored Ultra variant.