Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Flip Phone in India at Rs 1.10 Lakh
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a foldable AMOLED display.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a foldable AMOLED display.(Photo: The Quint)

The Quint
Tech News

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone in India at Rs 1,09,999 which will be available for pre-booking from 21 February onwards and deliveries will start from 26 February.

This is Samsung’s second foldable phone to hit the Indian market after the Galaxy Fold which was launched last year. In this price range the Galaxy Z Flip comes in direct competition with the Moto Razr which is expected to launch next month.

The Samsung Galaxy Flip has been launched in three colour variants: Black, Purple, and Golden.

Galaxy Z Flip Specifications

  • Primary display: 6.7-inch AMOLED
  • Secondary display: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED
  • Processor: Snapdragon 855+
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB  (non-expandable)
  • Rear: 12+12-megapixel
  • Front camera: 10-megapixel
  • Battery: 3,300mAh
  • Price: Rs 1,09,999
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with an a 3,300mAh battery.
(Photo: The Quint)

In terms of specifications, the new Galaxy Z Flip comes with a foldable 6.7-inch AMOLED display which outputs 425 pixels per inch. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and offering 256GB of storage onboard.

The Z Flip offers support for Samsung Pay.&nbsp;
(Photo: The Quint)

Samsung has announced that it will be partnering with Jio and Airtel to offer e-SIM options to Indian customers. After all, the phone doesn’t come with a SIM tray and won’t let you expand storage either.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip offers reverse wireless charging.
(Photo: The Quint)

It comes with a dual-rear camera setup at the back which comprises of 12+12-megapixel sensors. It also has a 10-megapixel snapper on the front as well.

The phone comes with a 1.1-inch secondary screen.
(Photo: The Quint)

The flip phone comes loaded with a 3,300mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging. The phone also gets a tiny navigation 1.1-inch display on the front which can be used as viewfinder to click selfies or read notifications.

The Galaxy Z Flip offers 8GB of RAM.
(Photo: The Quint)

Stay tuned to The Quint for a full review of the new Galaxy Z Flip coming very soon.

