Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Flip Phone in India at Rs 1.10 Lakh

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone in India at Rs 1,09,999 which will be available for pre-booking from 21 February onwards and deliveries will start from 26 February.

This is Samsung’s second foldable phone to hit the Indian market after the Galaxy Fold which was launched last year. In this price range the Galaxy Z Flip comes in direct competition with the Moto Razr which is expected to launch next month.

The Samsung Galaxy Flip has been launched in three colour variants: Black, Purple, and Golden.