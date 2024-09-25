Samsung Galaxy S24 FE May Launch Soon: Expected Features, Specifications & More

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to boast a design that mirrors its flagship counterpart, the Galaxy S24. However, it will be available in a captivating array of five color variants: blue, graphite, grey, mint, and yellow.

The device is rumored to feature an aluminum frame, offering both durability and a premium aesthetic. The Galaxy S24 FE will reportedly be equipped with the robust Gorilla Glass Victus+ for added protection.

Photography enthusiasts will be thrilled to hear that the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to sport a triple-camera setup on the rear. This impressive array may include a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Selfie enthusiasts can also rejoice, as the device is rumored to feature a 10MP front-facing camera for stunning self-portraits and video calls.