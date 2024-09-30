Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Launched in India: Sale Date, Features, Price, and More

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (Fan Edition) has been launched in India by the company. It comes in Blue, Graphite, and Mint colors. The Galaxy S24 FE is powered by Exgnus 2400e SoC and has 8GB of RAM. The phone also has a 10-megapixel front-facing camera and IP68 ratings for water resistance.
The Galaxy S24 FE is now available for pre-booking on the Samsung.com website and at leading retail stores. It will be available for sale from 3 October 2024. The price of the Galaxy S24 FE 8GB+128GB variant is Rs. 59,999 and the price of the Galaxy S24 FE 8GB+256GB variant is Rs 65,999. The price difference between the two variants is due to the storage capacity of the variant.
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Launch Date in India
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was launched in India on Thursday, 26 September 2024.
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Sale and Availability in India
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be available for sale in India from 3 October 2024. Customers can purchase the handset from the official website of the company and the official retail stores.
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Key Features and Specifications
A 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1900 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.
Dimensions: 77.3 X 162.0 X 8.0mm; Weight: 213g.
Powered by 3.1GHz GPU Deca-Core Samsung Exynos 2400e 4nm processor with Samsung Xclipse 940 GPU.
Available in 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage variants.
Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1.
The camera system includes a 50MP rear camera with OIS, 12MP 123˚ Ultra Wide sensor, f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP Telephoto camera with OIS, 3X Optical Zoom, and f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 10MP front camera with f/24 aperture for selfies and video calling.
A 4,700mAh (typical) battery with support for 25W wired fast charging, wireless charging, wireless power share
IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
Other features include dual sim, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, In-display fingerprint scanner, 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC.
