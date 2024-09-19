Samsung Galaxy M55s Launch Date Confirmed: Key Features, Specifications & More

The Samsung Galaxy M55s smartphone is all set to hit the Indian markets soon. The South Korean tech giant has revealed the launch date of its upcoming mid-range smartphone, along with some of its specifications. The handset will arrive as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy M55, which was unveiled in the country earlier this year.
The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G will be a mid-range smartphone and will be available in different color options, including Coral Green and Thunder Black. It will flaunt a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The exact RAM and storage configurations of the handset have not been revealed yet. Let us read more details below.
Samsung Galaxy M55s Launch Date in India
The Samsung Galaxy M55s will be launched in India on 23 September 2024.
Samsung Galaxy M55s: Key Features and Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy M55s is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000nits peak brightness. The smartphone's thickness is 7.8mm, which is the same as the Galaxy M55.
The Galaxy M55s camera system includes a 50-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone also features a 50-megapixel selfie camera.
Samsung Galaxy M55s supports both Samsung's 'Nightography' low light camera features and 'No Shake Cam' mode. According to the company, the Galaxy M55s will be able to capture images and video simultaneously using the front and rear cameras.
