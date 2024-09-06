Samsung Galaxy M05 May Launch in India Soon: Expected Features & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M05 is expected to be launched in India soon. The handset will arrive as a successor to the already available handset Samsung Galaxy M04 which debuted in the country in December 2022. The anticipated smartphone was previously seen on several certification sites, and its official support page has now been launched on the website of Samsung India.
According to the listing, the Galaxy M05 will support 4GB of RAM. No other specifications of the phone have been mentioned on the page. It is expected to be available in the same price segment as its predecessor, the Galaxy M04. Let us read more details below.
Samsung Galaxy M05: Launch Date in India
Samsung Galaxy M05 may be launched in India soon. However, the exact launch date is yet to be revealed by the company.
Samsung Galaxy M05: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Currently, there is no information about the key features and specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M05. According to reports, the handset was spotted on the website of BIS with model number SM-M055F/DS. The 'DS' number indicates that the handset will arrive with dual sim connectivity.
The smartphone may also support dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi. It is confirmed to be equipped with 4GB of RAM. Other specifications of the handset aren't known yet.
If reports are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy M05 will be sold within the same range as its preceding model Galaxy M04. The Galaxy M04 was launched at a starting price of Rs 9,499 for the base model (4GB + 64GB) while the 4GB + 128GB variant was priced at Rs 10,499.
