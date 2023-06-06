Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Launch Date in India Today 6 June: Live Streaming Details

Samsung India will launch the most awaited Galaxy F54 5G, in India today on Tuesday, 6 June 2023 at 3 pm. Interested customers can pre-reserve the bookings on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and the company's official website by paying an amount of Rs 999.
As of now, Samsung has not revealed majority of the features and specifications of the Galaxy F54 5G. However, according to the company's promotional page, we can get a slight idea about the design of the handset and some basic features.
The expected price of Samsung Galaxy F54 5G in India is Rs 30,000. However, there is no official confirmation yet.
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: Confirmed Features and Specifications
According to the company's promotional page, here is the list of features and specs that will arrive in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F54 5G smartphone.
A 108-megapixel camera with support for OIS. The camera will let you click no shake pictures.
Astrolapse feature that will allow users to click star trails and the night sky.
The selfie camera will be revolutionary and will allow users to click bright pictures even in low light conditions.
Optical Image Stabilisation feature.
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: Expected Features and Specs
According to tipsters, following are the features and specifications that may be found in Samsung Galaxy F54 5G.
A 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 080 x 2400 pixels.
128GB + 8GB RAM and 256GB+8GB RAM configurations.
Powered by Exynos 1380.
The device will run on Android 13 OS out of the box.
6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.
The official sale date of Samsung Galaxy F54 5G in India has not been announced by the company yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming
The live streaming of Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launch will be available on the online platforms like You Tube channel of Samsung India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)