Samsung Galaxy A16 May Arrive Soon: Leaked Design, Features, and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G may feature a flat display with thick bezels on the bottom. There will be a waterdrop-style notch on the front side of the phone that will house a selfie camera in the middle.

The triple-camera setup on the rear of the phone seems to be similar to that of the Galaxy A15 5G, with three cameras vertically aligned in the top-left corner. Each sensor is a part of the panel. The LED flash is arranged next to the cameras.

There is also a slot for SIM cards on the left-side frame, and the right edge houses a volume rocker and a power button. The power button also doubles as a fingerprint scanner, according to the reports. Samsung's branding is also visible on the bottom of the rear panel.

The handset could run on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or Samsung Exgnus 1330 chipsets in different markets. The Dimensity 6100+ SoC is the chip used in the existing Galaxy A15 5G.

