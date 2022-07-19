Putin Bans Use of Digital Assets and Cryptocurrencies for Payment in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that prohibits the use of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ether, to complete transactions.

The law bans digital securities and utility tokens from being used to pay for goods or services in Russia. Crypto exchanges are required to bar any transactions where digital transfers are considered as payment.

This new law will come into effect in 10 days’ time.

The initial draft of the bill, introduced on 7 June, specified the “prohibition against the introduction of other monetary units or monetary surrogates on the territory of the Russian Federation," according to Cointelegraph.

The Duma, which is the Russian assembly, approved the law on 8 July, after which it was signed by the President.