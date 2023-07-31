Reliance JioBook Laptop To Be Launched Today: Check Price, Features & Specs

Reliance Jio is all set to launch the second-generation JioBook laptop in India today. The new laptop will come with a few updates in performance and design. It may be available for sale via Amazon India and the e-commerce giant has already launched a teaser before the launch of the budget-friendly laptop on its site.
The first version of the JioBook laptop was launched in the month of October last year and the JioBook 2023 is expected to be different from the previous version. The JioBook 2023 is expected to be launched today, 31 July 2023.
The JioBook (2022) had an 11.6-inch HD display that was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. It was paired with Adreno 610 GPU and offered 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 128GB, with a 5,000 mAh battery, and provided up to 8 hours of battery life. Earlier this year, Reliance Jio also introduced the JioBharat 4G smartphone at Rs 999 in India. The phone features services like HD calling, UPI payment via JioMoney, and access to OTT platforms like JioCinema. Let's have a look at the expected price, design, and features of JioBook 2023.
Reliance JioBook Laptop Price
In terms of pricing, the JioBook 2023 is expected to be at a competitive price point. Reliance Jio is expected to price it under the Rs 20,000 price tag, making it one of the most affordable laptops in the market.
Reliance JioBook Laptop Specifications
The JiBbook 2023 is expected to be lighter than the previous laptop, it may be around 990 gms, making it more convenient to carry. The first-generation laptop weighed as much as 1.20 kg. The performance-related details of the laptop are yet to be revealed but it will be powered by an octa-core processor.
The new laptop is also expected to come with enhanced battery life since the JioBook (2023) is expected to feature a "full-day battery" life and will have 4G connectivity for internet access.
The laptop will be available in Blue and Grey color options and will operate on the JioOS operating system, with preloaded apps like JioMeet, JioCloud, and JioSecurity.
