Reliance Jio Launches Work From Home 2GB/Day Data Plan at Rs 251
With broadband internet consumption increasing at home, most people are relying on their mobile network to compensate for the erratic wired internet speed.
While most telcos have managed to keep their network at optimum quality, only few like Jio and BSNL have come forward with special offerings for the users who’re working from home.
Jio has launched a new work from home plan which offers up to 2GB data per day for over 51 days and you can get this plan for Rs 251 through the MyJio app. Many ISPs have reported over 100 percent usage increase, and if you’re facing issues with the wired internet, this latest plan from Jio is worth going for.
You can get this plan by following the basic recharge process which is only available through the mobile app.
The plan doesn’t get any voice call benefits and you get high speed data up to 2GB per day, after that speed comes down to 64kbps.
The plan is likely to be available for a limited period of time, but at least till 14 April (India put on lockdown), people might find it appealing.
Jio is also catering to broadband needs with a unique basic plan of 10Mbps which can
be availed by people who live in areas where JioFiber is operational. This is a free of cost plan from the company.
We’re hopeful that other telcos like Airtel, Vodafone Idea will follow suit and cater to the needs of its internet users.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)