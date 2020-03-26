Reliance Jio Launches Work From Home 2GB/Day Data Plan at Rs 251

With broadband internet consumption increasing at home, most people are relying on their mobile network to compensate for the erratic wired internet speed.

While most telcos have managed to keep their network at optimum quality, only few like Jio and BSNL have come forward with special offerings for the users who’re working from home.

Jio has launched a new work from home plan which offers up to 2GB data per day for over 51 days and you can get this plan for Rs 251 through the MyJio app. Many ISPs have reported over 100 percent usage increase, and if you’re facing issues with the wired internet, this latest plan from Jio is worth going for.