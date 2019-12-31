Reliance Jio Adds 9 Million Users in Oct After Charging for Calls

Reliance Jio added over 91 lakh new subscribers in October, taking its total subscriber base to 36.43 crore, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Interestingly, this increase in the number of subscribers for Jio comes although in the same month it announced to charge calls to other operators.

Reliance Industries (RIL), the parent company of Jio on 9 October said it will charge customers 6 paise per minute for voice calls made to other networks to compensate for the interconnect fee.