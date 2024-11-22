Redmi Note 14 5G Series Arriving on 9 Dec: Expected Features and Specifications

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 14 5G series in India on 9 December, the company announced on its official 'For the NoteWorthy' Instagram Community yesterday. This launch is earlier than the usual January timeline for Redmi Note series releases in the country.

The teaser shared by Xiaomi highlights the camera capabilities of the upcoming smartphones, with the tagline 'Super Camera. Super AI.' It showcases the new squircle camera module design that is expected to be featured across the series.