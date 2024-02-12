Redmi Buds 5 To Launch On 12 February 2024: Check Price, Specifications & More

Xiaomi has expanded its Redmi product lineup with the launch of Redmi Buds 5 and Redmi Buds 5 Pro true wireless earbuds globally. Both the true wireless earbuds come with an active noise cancellation feature. The Redmi Buds 5 features a 12.4mm driver unit and dual microphone with AI noise cancellation. On the other hand, the Redmi Buds 5 Pro features an 11mm bass driver and water-resistant design.
The Redmi Buds 5 are priced at $46 and the earbuds are available in black, white, and Sky Blue color options. On the other hand, the Redmi Buds 5 Pro TWS is priced at $78 and the earbuds are available in Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Aurora Purple colour.
Let's know more about the Redmi Buds 5 and Redmi Buds 5 Pro in detail.
Redmi Buds 5 Specifications
Redmi Buds feature a 12.4mm driver unit and dual device smart connection functionality.
The earbuds support Bluetooth version 5.3 and come with the Google Fast Pair feature.
The true wireless earbuds come with a dual microphone with AI noise reduction for calls which claim to resist noise generated by the surrounding environment.
The Redmi Buds 5 also comes with Active Noise Cancellation with balances and light noise cancellation modes.
The true wireless earbuds come with the Xiaomi Earbuds app. The earbuds promise to offer 8 hours of battery backup on a single charge.
Redmi Buds 5 Pro Specifications
The Redmi Buds 5 Pro comes with a 10mm Piezoelectric ceramic tweeter and 11 mm bass driver.
The earbuds come with dual device smart connection and Google Fast Pair support.
The earbuds also include three microphones with AI noise reduction for calls.
The true wireless earbuds offer up to 52dB of Active Noise Canceling
Redmi Buds 5 Pro comes with an IP54 rating which makes it resistant to dust and water.
The earbuds offer up to 10 hours of battery backup.
The wearable also comes with fast charging support and with 5 minutes of charge the device promises to offer 2 hours of battery backup
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)