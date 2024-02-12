ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Redmi Buds 5 To Launch On 12 February 2024: Check Price, Specifications & More

Check the price, color options and specifications for Redmi Buds 5

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Xiaomi has expanded its Redmi product lineup with the launch of Redmi Buds 5 and Redmi Buds 5 Pro true wireless earbuds globally. Both the true wireless earbuds come with an active noise cancellation feature. The Redmi Buds 5 features a 12.4mm driver unit and dual microphone with AI noise cancellation. On the other hand, the Redmi Buds 5 Pro features an 11mm bass driver and water-resistant design.

The Redmi Buds 5 are priced at $46 and the earbuds are available in black, white, and Sky Blue color options. On the other hand, the Redmi Buds 5 Pro TWS is priced at $78 and the earbuds are available in Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Aurora Purple colour.

Let's know more about the Redmi Buds 5 and Redmi Buds 5 Pro in detail.

Redmi Buds 5 Specifications

  • Redmi Buds feature a 12.4mm driver unit and dual device smart connection functionality.

  • The earbuds support Bluetooth version 5.3 and come with the Google Fast Pair feature.

  • The true wireless earbuds come with a dual microphone with AI noise reduction for calls which claim to resist noise generated by the surrounding environment.

  • The Redmi Buds 5 also comes with Active Noise Cancellation with balances and light noise cancellation modes.

  • The true wireless earbuds come with the Xiaomi Earbuds app. The earbuds promise to offer 8 hours of battery backup on a single charge.

Redmi Buds 5 Pro Specifications

  • The Redmi Buds 5 Pro comes with a 10mm Piezoelectric ceramic tweeter and 11 mm bass driver.

  • The earbuds come with dual device smart connection and Google Fast Pair support.

  • The earbuds also include three microphones with AI noise reduction for calls.

  • The true wireless earbuds offer up to 52dB of Active Noise Canceling

  • Redmi Buds 5 Pro comes with an IP54 rating which makes it resistant to dust and water.

  • The earbuds offer up to 10 hours of battery backup.

  • The wearable also comes with fast charging support and with 5 minutes of charge the device promises to offer 2 hours of battery backup

0

Topics:  Redmi   Redmi Buds 

