Redmi Buds 5 To Launch On 12 February 2024: Check Price, Specifications & More

Xiaomi has expanded its Redmi product lineup with the launch of Redmi Buds 5 and Redmi Buds 5 Pro true wireless earbuds globally. Both the true wireless earbuds come with an active noise cancellation feature. The Redmi Buds 5 features a 12.4mm driver unit and dual microphone with AI noise cancellation. On the other hand, the Redmi Buds 5 Pro features an 11mm bass driver and water-resistant design.

The Redmi Buds 5 are priced at $46 and the earbuds are available in black, white, and Sky Blue color options. On the other hand, the Redmi Buds 5 Pro TWS is priced at $78 and the earbuds are available in Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Aurora Purple colour.

Let's know more about the Redmi Buds 5 and Redmi Buds 5 Pro in detail.