Reddit Protest: Everything You Need to Know

If this protest continues, what does this mean for Reddit's business?



The protest by thousands of subreddits could have a significant impact on Reddit's business and reputation. Some of the subreddits that are participating in the blackout are among the most popular and active ones on the platform, with millions of subscribers and visitors. By going dark, they are depriving Reddit of a large amount of traffic, engagement and content, which could affect its advertising revenue and user growth.



The protest could also damage Reddit's relationship with its users and moderators, who are essential for its success and survival. Many users and moderators have expressed their dissatisfaction and frustration with Reddit's decision to charge for its API, as well as its lack of communication and consultation with them. Some have also threatened to leave Reddit or switch to other platforms, such as Voat or Ruqqus.



The current subreddit black out could also put pressure on Reddit to reconsider or revise its API terms, or to offer some concessions or alternatives to third-party app developers. However, it is not clear whether Reddit will be willing or able to do so, given its stated reasons and goals for charging for its API.